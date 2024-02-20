BBC Scotland Home of the Year star Anna Campbell-Jones launches homeware collection

BBC Scotland’s Home of the Year presenter Anna Campbell-Jones has launched a new homeware brand.

Having honed her skills at the prestigious Glasgow School of Art, Anna went on to make her mark in prominent London practices, before opening her own interiors design business, Habitus, in Glasgow.

With her newly launched eponymous brand, Anna is breathing new life into the timeless elegance of painter Norman Wilkinson’s iconic watercolours.

Named after Shipping Forecast areas, Malin, Lundy, and Forth, the designs adorn a range of products including lambswool throws, cushions, stationery and art prints.

Every product in the collection is crafted in Scotland. Anna wanted to support local artisans and source materials locally from the UK.

‘I believe a home is a reflection of one’s identity, and design plays a crucial role in expressing that identity’, says Anna.

‘My aim is to create products that are not only visually striking but also resonate with individuals on a deeper level.’

The Unlikely Hero: Norman Wilkinson’s Legacy by Anna Campbell Jones

Born in 1878 in Cambridgeshire, Wilkinson’s humble beginnings belied his extraordinary talent.

Despite facing initial resistance from his parents, he pursued his passion for art, eventually studying at the Portsmouth and Southsea School of Art.

It was during this time that he forged connections with luminaries such as Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, whose support would prove invaluable in shaping Wilkinson’s career.

Wilkinson’s fascination with ships and the sea blossomed during his time in Portsmouth, where he became renowned for his maritime paintings.