Sporting gun valuation in Scotland this March

Sporting gun valuation days hope to trigger off some great discoveries in Scotland this March.

Sporting gun specialist Gavin Gardiner, will be offering advice and free auction valuations of all types of Sporting guns and rifles, both modern and vintage, as well as shooting accessories, guncases and related items on several dates. in England & Scotland.

He will be in Edinburgh on Thursday, March 3, and then in Glasgow on Friday, March 4. Anyone interested in obtaining a valuation should contact Gavin on the numbers below.

Gavin, who has over 20 years experience of the auction world, said: ‘We are looking for all things shooting, but especially guns and items relating to the best and most famous makers such as Holland & Holland, James Purdey & Sons and Boss & Co as well as Alexander Henry and John Dickson & Son.

‘The market remains very strong for fine and unusual items, with record prices continuing to be paid.’

Gavin will also be offering valuations at venues in England, at the Yorkshire Gun Room, Harrogate, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in Pulborough, West Sussex, on Monday, February 14; Sotheby’s London, on Tuesday, March 8; and at Hensleigh Cottage, Tiverton, on Friday, March 11.

Mr Gardiner will be available by appointment. His next auction of Sporting Guns will be held on April 27. Find out more HERE.

For an appointment or for further information call 01798 875300 or 07831 645551.