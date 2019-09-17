Scottish sculpture celebration takes place this weekend

A celebration of Scotland’s finest modern sculpture is taking place at Marchmont House this weekend.

Top Scottish artists and other champions of visual art will be attending, with visitors able to tour one of the best collections of contemporary UK sculpture.

A special event celebrating modern Scottish sculpture and featuring internationally renowned speakers from the arts world is to be held at one of the country’s finest stately homes.

Exploring Modern Scottish Sculpture @ Marchmont House, on 21 September, also offers the chance to see one of Britain’s finest collections of modern sculpture from all across the UK.

Artists, art experts and industry leaders will gather at the beautiful mid-18th century Palladian mansion in the Borders to explore consider what Scottish sculpture stands for, and to shine a light on the giants like Eduardo Paolozzi, William Turnbull and Gerald Laing.

They will also uncover hidden stories and offer their support for the new generation of talented sculptors working in Scotland today.

Those taking part include Scottish artists David Mach RA and Kenny Hunter; several senior curators and academics such as Bill Hare and Alice Strang; and visual and performing arts champions Andrew Patrizo and Richard Demarco CBE.

Marchmont’s director Hugo Burge, said: “Scotland has been a source of beautiful, inspiring and internationally influential modern sculpture since the Second World War, but it has often been under-celebrated.

‘This is something we want to help change by giving people the chance to discover more about the artists and their work from speakers with a deep understanding and love of the subject.

‘But this will also be a chance to spend time looking at the extraordinary collection of sculpture which has been created at Marchmont – which includes pieces by some of the wonderful sculptures who our speakers will discuss.

‘Just as importantly we will also be championing the current generation of Scottish sculptors – and to help raise awareness of the superb work they are creating.’

Exploring Modern Scottish Sculpture @ Marchmont House is supported by Edinburgh-based Lyon & Turnbull and London gallery Pangolin. It is the second in a year-long series of events promoting Scottish art that has been organised by Marchmont House in collaboration with Lyon & Turnbull fine art auctioneers.

Philip Smith, associate director of Lyon &; Turnbull, said: ‘We are delighted to be part of such an exciting movement to promote the field of Scottish sculpture as its importance in the art world truly starts to be rightly recognised.

‘Marchmont is the perfect location to host a forum, the presentation of such a wonderful contemporary sculpture collection in an historic Scottish setting will make for a truly unique event.’

The tour of the sculpture at Marchmont House This will include the chance to see work by William Turnbull, Gerald Laing, Eduardo Paolozzi, Steve Dilworth and locally based artists Keith McCarter, Charlie Poulsen and Frippy Jameson.

Guest speakers and panellists include Alexander ‘Sandy’ Stoddart, Scottish sculptor and Queen’s Sculptor in Ordinary in Scotland, along with Andrew Patrizio who holds the chair of Scottish Visual Culture at the University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh College of Art.

There will also be: Clare Feeley, Jupiter Artland; Alice Strang, senior curator, National Galleries of Scotland; Audrey Carlin, CEO of Wasps Artists’ Studios; Philip Smith, Lyon & Turnbull; Giles Sutherland, art critic and journalist and Bill Hare art historian

Other artists taking part include Keith McCarter, Kenny Hunter, David Mach RA, and Charles Poulsen.

Tickets are available at a range of prices for each event through Eventbrite.