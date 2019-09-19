Scottish painter draws attention to Cancer Research

Edinburgh-based artist Tommy Fitchet is putting the finishing touches to a body of 100 works of art that will form his third charity exhibition.

‘100/100/2019’ is being held at Saorsa Art Gallery in Edinburgh to raise money for Cancer Research.

It was after his mum had been treated for cancer that Fitchet launched his first charity exhibition in 2016 to raise money for Cancer Research.

The first fundraiser, ‘100/100’, comprising 100 small paintings priced at £100 each, raised £5,000. In

2017, a second exhibition raised more than £4000 for CHAS (Children’s Hospices Around Scotland)

and Cancer Research.

This year’s exhibition will include the evocative small paintings – approximately 22cm x 22cm – as well

as larger landscapes and seascapes from the artist’s travels around Scotland and beyond. Prices start

from £100, with 25% of every painting sold going to Cancer Research.

Tommy said: ‘Like many people, my life has been affected by cancer. My mum was lucky, her cancer was caught early on, but she had four younger sisters and in the space of ten years lost all of them to cancer.’

Originally from Dundee, it was Tommy’s mum who encouraged her son to be creative from an early

age. The family didn’t have money for traditional art canvasses, but that didn’t stop the creativity.

He continued: ‘From when I was around 14, my mum would break up furniture she was throwing out and give me

and my brother a door or a panel, or even an old jacket, anything really, to paint on, and she’d put the

results up in the hall like a gallery. It encouraged me to think about art in a different way.’

The self-taught artist started painting full-time in 1996 and has gone on to enjoy worldwide success

with his bold, semi-abstract landscapes, which he often paints on glass.

He added: ‘I started experimenting with glass because I was interested in creating something with more depth. I use mixed media when I paint on glass now, oils, acrylics, varnishes, so I can build layers gradually, which has a really vibrant effect.

‘Since starting the charity exhibitions, I have had so many people come into the gallery and tell me their story, or stories about their mum or dad, husband, wife, partner, or their children. It has been so humbling to hear these stories. A lot of them are sad stories, but alongside those there have also been so many success stories due to theongoing work of Cancer Research.’

‘100/100/2019’ Charity Fundraiser for Cancer Research 2019 takes place at the Saorsa Art Gallery, 8 Deanhaugh Street, Stockbridge, Edinburgh. Private view: 6-8pm, 27 Septeptember. The exhibition runs from 28 September-13 October, open daily, except Wednesday, from 12-5pm.