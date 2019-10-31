Scots artist preparing to showcase her work

A Scots artist is preparing to opens her studio for her annual exhibition.

This November Glasgow School of Art graduate Lesley Banks is inviting enthusiasts to view her work. Born in 1962, Lesley grew up in Denny, Stirlingshire, and in 1980 began a four year degree course at the School of Art, specialising in drawing and painting.

After graduating, she travelled and painted throughout Europe, and was appointed Artist in Resident at Edinburgh Zoo in 1999.

On November 21, 23 and 24 visitors will be able to see her new Italian and Spanish inspired original paintings, 2020 calendar, cards and prints. Refreshments will be available.

The studio is open from 6-8pm on 21 November, on November 23 from 2-5pm and on November 24, from 2-5pm

The studio is based at 212 Colston Road, Bishopbriggs, Glasgow, G64 2BE.

Visit http://www.lesleybanks.com for more details.