Emerging artists to be showcased at the Usher Hall

Scotland’s musical stars of the future are showcased at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall in Emerging Artists series.

The Usher Hall and Live Music Now Scotland have partnered to present a series of special concerts at Usher Hall that showcase the best upcoming musical talent from Scotland. Concerts in December and January include New Antonine Brass, Jacopo Lazzaretti, Armonia Duo and Hannah Rarity and Luc McNally.

The Emerging Artists series returns for its 10th season and will have four concerts across December and January, each presented by different musicians performing a different style of music.

Tickets are available to book now at www.usherhall.co.uk for only £3 and are free for students.

This partnership forms part of the Usher Hall’s civic commitment and the venue gifts the space to Live Music Now. Many great acts have performed as part of previous Emerging Artists series, including big names in the folk and trad scenes such as Skerryvore and Manran.

New Antonine Brass will return to the Usher Hall to perform a varied programme on the 9th of December. From the opening brilliance of Olympic Fanfare to bringing some Christmas spirit with selections from The Nutcracker there’s something for everyone. As well as playing some well-known brass quintet repertoire, they will also branch out into the world of musical theatre with a mammoth arrangement of songs and dances from West Side Story. There is even a time travelling surprise at the very end of the recital and of course, the chance for some audience participation with our traditional Bavarian snow waltz.

On Monday 6 January, the classical guitarist Jacopo Lazzaretti focuses on Italian composers from different periods – Giulio Regondi, Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Carlo Domeniconi. This concert will take audiences on a journey that will explore some of the sonorities and atmospheres of 19th and 20th century through the virtuosism of the classical guitar.

The following week, Armonia Duo (Cuban violinist Eddy Betancourt & Scottish accordionist Valerie Barr) will present a diverse programme including works by Bach, Ravel and Piazzolla on 13 January. Keen to explore the versatility of both of their instruments, they will play their own transcriptions of popular pieces that explore a wide variety of styles included within the classical genre. The duo first met at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and joined Live Music Now Scotland in 2019, and have since enjoyed many performances together in venues across the country.

To round off three weeks of inspiring music making, the 20 January sees Scottish folk duo Hannah Rarity and Luc McNally, comprising of former BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year 2018 and finalist, draw from the Scottish, English, Irish and American music traditions. They’re set to perform a range of traditional, cover and original material that showcases their own musicality and passion for songs and melodies of the people.

The Emerging Artists series is funded by Kimie Trust. Kimie Trust was established in 2009, in memory of Kimie Okada, for the support of organisations that advance music, its performance and its appreciation in Scotland. Kimie Trust is funded by a bequest of Kimie Okada (1929 – 2008), who loved music all her life, moved from Tokyo to Edinburgh in 1993 and was always keen to support music in the country that she had made her home. She regularly attended classical music concerts at the Usher Hall. Kimie Trust is proud to support Edinburgh’s Emerging Artists Series of concerts, now in its tenth season.

Cllr Donald Wilson, culture and communities convener, The City of Edinburgh Council said: ‘We’re delighted to support this initiative which provides young emerging artists the opportunity to perform on the Usher Hall’s stage where all the greats have stood such as Kathleen Ferrier, Ella Fitzgerald, Herbie Hancock, Pink Floyd, Lang Lang, George Ezra and Sheku Kanneh-Mason to name a few.

‘We couldn’t be happier to continue our involvement which helps us to continually develop the arts and live music in the capital. Since the partnership began, audiences have enjoyed a creative and eclectic programme and we hope our support continues to provide inspiration for everyone involved.’

Carol Main, director Live Music Now Scotland, said: ‘The Emerging Artists series at the Usher Hall gives our musicians an unparalleled opportunity to perform on one of the world’s greatest concert platforms at the outset of their professional careers. Now in its tenth season, the series also gives audiences the opportunity to spot talent on the rise and chat with them after the concert.

‘Seating the audience in the organ gallery, with the performers facing them rather than out into the huge auditorium, makes for a surprisingly intimate space, enabling closer audience/performer engagement than the more conventional concert hall experience. We are enormously indebted to Kimie Trust for funding the Emerging Artists series every year since it started in 2010/11.’

The schedule is:

New Antonine Brass, 11am, Monday 9 December. Tickets £3, free for students

Jacopo Lazzaretti, 11am, Monday 6 January 2020. Tickets £3, free for students

Armonia Duo, 11am, Monday 13 January 2020. Tickets £3, free for students

Hannah Rarity and Luc McNally, 11am, Monday 20 January 2020. Tickets £3, free for students

Bookings can be made now on www.usherhall.co.uk