A RECORD 55% of the pieces on display at the Chippendale School graduate exhibition in East Lothian were snapped up by shoppers.

A total of 121 items were on show at the four-day event, which was staged by the 27 students following their nine-month training course.

The sales – which included 37 pieces going on the first day alone – attracted a total of £38,870.

Eight of the students also received commissions for further pieces during the show.

Tom Fraser, headmaster at the Chippendale School, said: “The 2022 graduate exhibition and fine furniture sale was a huge success and a massive accomplishment for our graduating students.

“This year, the standard was truly remarkable – and that is reflected in the record number of sales and commissions.

“It’s a huge boost for the graduates as they take the next steps in their woodworking careers.

“The graduate exhibition gives them a chance to market and sell their products, which have all been made under the watchful eye of our teaching staff.

“However, if experienced furniture designers were selling these items, they would go at double the price – visitors to the exhibition really do get a bargain.”

