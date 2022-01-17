Rare signed Harry Potter book in Glasgow auction

A rare first edition Harry Potter book is going under the hammer next month.

McTear’s in Glasgow is holding a Toys, Models and Pop Culture sale on February 3, and lot number 971 is sure to attract interest from around the world.

A sought-after signed Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire first edition has apparated into the McTear’s Glasgow Galleries in time for the saleroom’s inaugural Toys, Models and Pop Culture auction; complete with Bloomsbury Golden Ticket for the signing, this is surely the ideal ‘trophy’ for a keen Potter collector.

It retains the original ‘Harry’s Back!’ golden ticket. The ticket was issued by publishers Bloomsbury for the signing held at Books Etc, 02 Centre, London, with dust jacket and external clear cover.

This first edition hardback of the fourth book in the Harry Potter series was originally published in July 2000, and is signed by author J. K. Rowling on the dedication page.

Another new auction for 2022 at McTear’s is the silver and luxury accessories.

The inaugural auction, taking place March 17, already features an impressive Aesthetic Period parcel gilt silver ewer by Elkington & Co, a luxurious compact in silver and fourteen carat gold by the celebrated Tiffany & Co of New York and a striking Gothic Revival tantalus with silver plated mounts by Mappin & Webb.

It also includes gorgeous gentlemen’s travelling vanity sets – like from old movies! There are also snuff boxes, a cigar box, ink stand, tantalus, card cases – everything a gentleman might need.

