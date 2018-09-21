Modern rustic work is going down a storm

Furniture designer Hugh Parsons’ modern rustic style and attention to detail is taking the design world by storm.

Making the decision to turn his woodwork hobby into a business has certainly paid off for the Edinburgh man, whose work has been sold in high-end design stores and even occupies a place in Edinburgh Castle.

Hugh was introduced to the craft at a young age, and told Scottish Field: ‘My dad is a conservation architect and he’s always been quite hands-on teaching me woodwork from an early age.

‘Before I started university I decided to do a wooden boat building course which then led me on to cabinet making which turned into a business in 2012.’

Hugh’s best known piece is the Monarch Chair which, just a few years ago, caught the eye of an interior designer working on one of the rooms in Edinburgh Castle.

Hugh was commissioned to create a collection of furniture based on the chair for Edinburgh’s most iconic building.

More recently he created a cribbage board from the finest sycamore and walnut wood with 24 carat gold plated components which was sold in the Conran Shop in London and Paris.

‘It was a dream opportunity to sell things through them as they’re known all around the world.’

Describing his style as ‘modern rustic’ Hugh puts a lot into his designs in terms of complexity, ambition and cultural influence, including incorporating elements of Celtic designs.

‘I’m moving more into the design of furniture rather than making it so I work with a network of cabinet makers who create the pieces. I’m also specialising in marquetry design; an art form that’s been around for a long time. I focus on using contemporary designs in marquetry.’