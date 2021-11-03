McTear’s pledges its support to Glasgow Women’s Aid

A Scots auctioneer is supporting Glasgow Women’s Aid at Christmas for the seventh consecutive year.

McTear’s is taking part in the Toy and Gift Collection 2021.

GWA has let McTear’s know that this Christmas they need new toys and arts and crafts materials for children of all ages, pyjamas, slippers and toiletries for women and children, chocolates and selection boxes.

Gift vouchers for supermarkets and big stores allow mums to buy gifts for their own children.

McTear’s valuations director Magda Ketterer said: ‘Thank you to everyone who has donated over the years. Our business associates and friends have given so generously and it is very much appreciated.

‘2020 and 2021 have been very hard for the charity and they need our help now more than ever.

‘The magic of the Christmas season will live on for so many children and mums this year, thanks to you!’

Unwrapped donations are gratefully received until 10 December at McTear’s, 31 Meiklewood Road, Glasgow, G51 4GB.

Monetary donations to GWA are gratefully received through our Justgiving fundraising page which can be found HERE.