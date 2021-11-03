Vegan chocolate advent calendars from Scotland

Vegan chocolate lovers looking to get into the Christmas spirit, look no further.

Arbroath-based chocolate makers, Pure Heavenly have launched their new range of Silk Chocolate Advent Calendars, ensuring that everyone can take part in festive fun this year.

These contain less than 1% sugar, and no dairy, gluten, soy or palm oil.

Pure Heavenly founder, Stephen Conway, was inspired to launch the brand for his daughters, who are both dairy and gluten intolerant.

He understood the negative impact that sugar, dairy and gluten, can have on our health, but didn’t want them to miss out on the deliciousness that chocolate has to offer. With this in mind, they set out to create a chocolate that everyone can enjoy.

The new advent calendars are currently available with Pure Heavenly’s silk chocolate, with a white chocolate version having launched on October 25.

Available for £5.95 each, those looking to spread the Christmas cheer can purchase three for £15 with the code ADVENT3.

Suitably packaged in a range of six festive designs, the advent calendars are available to buy online now at www.pureheavenly.com. The six designs include: Santa and Moon, Xmas Tree, Reindeer, Snowmen, Nativity and Santa’s Sleigh.

