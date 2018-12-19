Marking 20 years of Scottish art and antiques

Twenty years of Bonhams’ flagship sale of Scottish Art & Antiques is being marked in 2019.

Bonhams have hosted their flagship for the last two decades and are delighted to announce that the 20th anniversary auction will be held on 15/16 May 2019.

Bonhams is the only international auctioneer with a saleroom in Scotland, giving it that unique ability to achieve the best possible results for their Scottish clients wherever the best market is, Edinburgh, London, New York, Hong Kong and other locations.

Based in the heart of Edinburgh’s neoclassical New Town, the Queen Street location offers a beautiful backdrop for viewing and selling during the number of fine and decorative art auctions throughout the year, as well as the dedicated Scottish Sale that is held every Spring.

A spokesman said: ‘Over the years we have sold the most valuable and rare fine & decorative arts made or associated with Scotland for often spectacular results to clients around the world known to Bonhams through our worldwide presence.’

At Bonhams, specialists dealing with everything from fine pictures, furniture and works of art, jewellery, silver, ceramics and books to collectables and modern design are available daily at our offices to give free and confidential auction valuations for selling and advice on buying at auction.

The full list of auctions for 2019 is:

16 January, homes and interiors; 6 March, whisky; 21 March, Asian art; 10 April, homes and interiors; 1 May, sporting; 15/16 May, Scottish sale; 23 May, jewellery; 5 June, whisky; 26 June, homes and interiors; 11 July, Asian art; 25 September, homes and interiors; 9 October, whisky; 16 October, Scottish picture; 31 October, sporting; 14 November, Asian art; 28 November, jewellery; 10 December, whisky.

