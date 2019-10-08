‘Lost’ Peploe will go to auction next week

A newly discovered painting by the Scottish colourist painter Samuel Peploe will go to auction next week.

Royan Harbour, which is estimated at £70,000-100,000, was first owned by Mme Marie Marguerite Soulie, who was married to the English novelist and playwright Arnold Bennett from 1917-1921.

Its whereabouts have been unknown to scholars until now.

Other notable works also in the sale include 12 works by Wilhelmina Barns-Graham from a Private Scottish Collection, including Black, White and Yellow. Estimate: £25,000-35,000. One of the foremost British abstract artists, Barns-Graham was born in St Andrews and studied at Edinburgh College of Art before moving to Cornwall, where she became central to the St Ives School.

Private Dancer by Jack Vettriano (born 1951). Estimate: £55,000-75,000.

Mull from Iona by Francis Cadell RSA RSW (British, 1883-1937). Estimate: £25,000-35.000.

Sannox Bay, Isle of Arran by John Maclauchlan Milne RSA (British, 1886-1957). Estimate: £20,000-30,000.

The Scottish Art Sale itself will take place at Bonhams, 22 Queen Street, Edinburgh on Wednesday 16 October at 11am.

Follow this link to enter the online catalogue for the Scottish Art Sale: https://www.bonhams.com/auctions/25370/