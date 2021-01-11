Has lockdown changed Scottish furniture?

THE Scottish Furniture Makers Association (SFMA) and Visual Arts Scotland (VAS) have unveiled plans for a group exhibiton entitled “Adjust/Adapt“.

The show is due to run at the City Art Centre in Edinburgh from 27 March to 24 April.

The exhibition will show how makers, designers, and artists are adapting domestic interiors to the pandemic and the climate emergency.

Mike Whittall, SFMA’s co-chair, said: “The past nine months have been challenging for all artists and makers so we are delighted to be staging this exhibition both to showcase the excellent pieces our members produce and also to celebrate our 20th anniversary as an association.

“One big positive that has come out of the pandemic is the building of new and strong alliances, such as our partnership for this show with Visual Arts Scotland, whose members will also be exhibiting their work.

“It’s been a really tough year for us all, so it’s heartening for our members that we will be collaborating to present such a positive response to the lockdown.”

Sarah Calmus, president of Visual Arts Scotland, added: “In a year like no other, Visual Arts Scotland is delighted to be working in partnership with SFMA and CAC to produce an onsite exhibition that explores how living spaces have adapted and altered to meet our changing needs in these tumultuous times.

“We are energised by the prospect of inviting the public to view our collaborative showcase, whilst also creating an opportunity for artists and makers to show and sell work after a period where this was challenging, and in some cases, impossible due to covid-19.”

