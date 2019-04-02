Fine jewels auction is a real gem of a Sotheby’s sale

A unique chance to purchase some fine jewels from the most famous makes in the world is taking place.

Sotheby’s is holding an auction in London on 5 June, entitled Fine Jewels.

This will present the perfect opportunity to acquire exceptional jewels from some of the most sought-after makers.

From 1930s Cartier, through to contemporary pieces by Boucheron and Bulgari, there is something in this carefully curated sale to suit every taste.

Please do not hesitate to get in touch with a member of team for a free and informal valuation, with no obligation for sale, or to be kept updated on the sale.

If you wonder how much your jewels might be worth and want to know how to sell it, simply click on this link HERE and Sotheby’s will recommend the best approach for selling your item.

Fine Jewels will take place at 10am on 5 June.

Click HERE for more details.