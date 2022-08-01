Fancy owning a 40 million year old crocodile?

THE fossil of a 40 million-year-old crocodile is coming up for auction next week in Glasgow.

The ancient croc is one of nearly 200 fossils going under the hammer at McTear’s “Cabinet of Curiosities” auction on 10 August.

The collection as assembled by a retired geologist based in the Highlands.

It includes a fossilised crocodilian – or Plalaysuchus Petroleum – from the Eocene period, preserved in its stone tomb.

The 92cm-long crocodile skeleton – which was unearthed in China and is thought to be around 40 million years old – is estimated to fetch between £10,000 and £15,000.

James Spiridion, a specialist at the auction house, said: “This is a marvellous collection that has been painstakingly assembled over many decades.

“The varied nature of the items is remarkable with fossilised plants and animals sitting alongside rare minerals, rocks, and even a meteorite.

‘The fossilised crocodilian is in immaculate condition with a near perfect skeleton on show.

“It is worth noting that a similar, albeit larger, example recently sold at auction for $250,000, illustrating quite clearly how important these fascinating items are.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s antiques pages.

Plus, don’t miss the auctions news pages in the August issue of Scottish Field magazine.