Enamel 18th century Flora McDonald goes to auction

A rare mid-18th century English enamel bonbonnière representing Flora McDonald is going to auction later this month.

Made in South Staffordshire, circa 1765, represents Bonnie Prince Charlie’s companion, formed as a lady’s head with blue earrings and hair in covered and high coiffure, gilt metal mounts.

It has an old paper label stating ‘E. N. Stretton Collection p18’. Length – 7.5 cm / 2.75 inches.

Flora McDonald aided Bonnie Prince Charlie escape Scotland after the Battle of Culloden in 1746.

The complexion of the face and presence of large blur earrings can be seen in a scent bottle bonbonnière combination formed as Flora McDonald, sold as part of The Mort and Moira Lesser Collection of English Enamels, Bonhams New Bond Street 19 October 2011, Lot 139.

It is being sold by Chiswick Auctions, with an opening bid of £600. It is expected to sell for between £1000-1500.

