Glenmorangie Lecture takes place this week

This year’s Glenmorangie Lecture will be given by the internationally renowned jeweller and silversmith, Simone ten Hompel.

Simone is the recipient of The Glenmorangie Commission and has this year been working closely with archaeologists from National Museums Scotland to research their Viking age silver collections. The early historic collections are providing inspiration for her to create a major new piece of contemporary silverwork for display at the National Museum of Scotland.

The Glenmorangie Annual Lecture offers the unique opportunity to hear Simone discuss her working methods and how she has been inspired by the early medieval collections.

National Museums Scotland and The Glenmorangie Company commissioned a major new piece of contemporary silverwork for display in the National Museum of Scotland. The commission is part of Creating Scotland, the latest phase of the long running Glenmorangie Research Project which examines the archaeological evidence from the 9th to 12th centuries to tell the story of the formation of the early nation state of Scotland.

In 2020 the finished silverwork will go on public display, as part of the permanent collection, within the National Museum of Scotland.

German-born Simone ten Hompel is a silversmith of international repute, and has been working with metal for over 40 years. Based in the UK, she is known for her metalwork being regarded as one of the most inventive silversmiths of her generation and one of Britain’s most critically acclaimed craftspeople.

Since 2001 Simone has been teaching at London Metropolitan University where she is Reader for Metal, Jewellery and Silversmithing, and through her teaching has influenced a new generation of artists working in metal.

Her work has been exhibited widely internationally and is in many public collections including: V&A Museum; Crafts Council Collection; National Museums Scotland; National Museum of Wales; Goldsmiths’ Hall and Kolumba, Art museum of the Archdiocese, Cologne. She was recently the subject of a major exhibition, Confluence/Konfluenz – a life with metal, at Ruthin Craft Centre. In 2005 she won the Jerwood Applied Arts Prize and in 2012 she won the State of Bavaria Award, IHM, Munich.

Since 2008, the award-winning Glenmorangie Research Project on Early Medieval Scotland has been generating exciting new research on this important period of Scotland’s past. The project was born when The Glenmorangie Company was inspired by the Hilton of Cadboll stone, on display in the National Museum’s Early People gallery. The stone was found near the Glenmorangie distillery in Tain, Easter Ross and has been used as inspiration for the company’s brand emblem.

The lecture will take place on Thursday, 10 October, from 7-9.15pm at the National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street, Edinburgh.

For more information visit nms.ac.uk/glenmorangie