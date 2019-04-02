Buy a slice of the golden age of steam at auction

Fourteen rare vintage railway posters advertising travel to Scotland are going under the hammer tomorrow (Wednesday).

Lyon & Turnbull will offer the items in their Decorative Arts: Design since 1860 auction on 3 April.

Of particular note is the original poster by Robert Bartlett for The Night Scotsman (lot 467) valued at £12,000 – 14,000, issued by the London and North Eastern railway in 1932.

The Night Scotsman was the 10.25pm departure from Kings Cross and offered first and third class sleepers.

It is a journey still treasured by many, as David Meara commented in his recent book, the sleeper was: ‘one of the last truly romantic experiences left on the mainline railway system in Britain.’

Sophie Churcher, consultant Vintage Posters specialist, said ‘Bartlett’s poster shows the celebrated train thundering through the landscape by moonlight. The artist was clearly influenced by the art deco style of the time and reflects the dynamism, speed and style of travelling by rail in the early twentieth century. The rare and highly sought after poster is expected to fetch over £12,000.

‘The golden age of the railway poster was undoubtedly 1890 to 1960 – with many of the most famous or intriguing examples appearing between the years of 1919 and 1939. These posters were found on nearly every gas-lit railway station platform – especially in the great mill, manufacturing and mining towns of the North.’

The posters were an enticement to holidaymakers to go on epic journeys, before the ravages of Dr Beeching’s cuts. Other posters of note in the sale include Maid of the Loch on Loch Lomond, £400-600 by Alasdair MacFarlane; Edinburgh Princes Street, £400-600 by Lance Cattermole; and Over the Sea To Skye, £200-300 by Kenneth Steel.