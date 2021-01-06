Auctioneer takes to slopes for poster sale

MISSING your January trip to the Alps? Auction house Lyon & Turnbull may hold the answer.

The auctioneer is holdings its ski sale online on 27 January, featuring original lithographed posters focused on winter sports and travel.

Ski resorts in Austria, France, and Switzerland – as well as Norway – are advertised by posters in the sale.

“All the gear and no idea when it might be used again? A vintage ski poster may be just the tonic,” said Lyon & Turnbull.

The posters have been curated by former Christie’s vintage poster specialists Nicolette Tomkinson and Sophie Churcher.

The pair first teamed up with Lyon & Turnbull to launch dedicated poster sales in 2018.

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s antiques pages.