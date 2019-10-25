A celebration of waiters – captured in oil form
We all recognise their silhouette and dresscode – the waiter.
Waiters have inspired Glasgow-based artist Cecilia Cardiff, who captures them in oils.
Work by this well established painter can be seen in several exhibitions in Scotland, running between now and the end of April 2020.
Maggies Art Extravaganza (cancer charity), Discovery Point, Dundee, 3-6 November
Ballater Gallers (winter group show), Ballater, Aberdeenshire, from 2 November-December
Strathearn Gallery (three person show), Crieff, Perthshire, 26 October – 23 November
Arteries Gallery (winter group show), Douglas St, Glasgow, 9 November – December
Lemond Gallery (Christmas shows), Lemond Gallery Bearsden – 16-17 Nov, Lemond Gallery Edinburgh – 22-24 Nov
Whitehouse Gallery (featured artist), Kirkcudbright, Dumfries & Galloway, 7 March – 25 April
Lemond Gallery (solo show), Bearsden, Glasgow, 18 April-26 April
Find out more about Celia’s work at www.ceciliaartist.co.uk