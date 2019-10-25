A celebration of waiters – captured in oil form

We all recognise their silhouette and dresscode – the waiter.

Waiters have inspired Glasgow-based artist Cecilia Cardiff, who captures them in oils.

Work by this well established painter can be seen in several exhibitions in Scotland, running between now and the end of April 2020.

Maggies Art Extravaganza (cancer charity), Discovery Point, Dundee, 3-6 November

Ballater Gallers (winter group show), Ballater, Aberdeenshire, from 2 November-December

Strathearn Gallery (three person show), Crieff, Perthshire, 26 October – 23 November

Arteries Gallery (winter group show), Douglas St, Glasgow, 9 November – December

Lemond Gallery (Christmas shows), Lemond Gallery Bearsden – 16-17 Nov, Lemond Gallery Edinburgh – 22-24 Nov

Whitehouse Gallery (featured artist), Kirkcudbright, Dumfries & Galloway, 7 March – 25 April

Lemond Gallery (solo show), Bearsden, Glasgow, 18 April-26 April

Find out more about Celia’s work at www.ceciliaartist.co.uk