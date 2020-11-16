Review: Robertsons Gin

John Boyle shares his first impressions of Robertsons Gin.

EWAN McIlwrath of Robertsons of Pitlochry has judged my Scottish Field magazine gin and whisky blind tasting challenges for many years so, when he told me he had a gin coming out, I was very keen to give it a try.

I gave Ewan a call, as I do most weeks, and he very kindly sent me a bottle down, and in perfect timing as well as Scotland were playing Wales at rugby.

I wasn’t dissapointed – with either the gin or the game.

Robertsons Gin is a smooth and fresh addition to the Scottish gin market.

Tasting it straight to start with, it is really smooth and fresh with citrus to begin with, and then very well-balanced botanicals, including juniper, corriander, fresh orange, fresh apple, angelica root, calamus root, lime peel, grapefruit peel, fresh raspberries, grains of paradise, and lemograss.

I then tried it over ice, with Fever Tree tonic and two slices of cucmber, and it was an incredibly refreshing gin and tonic.

Ewan said that he wanted to create a flavour that represents Perthshire, with local botanicals where possible and distilled in Perthshire, making this a fantastic edition to Perthsire and Scottish craft gin.

I would highly recommend a bottle for Christmas.

Robertsons Gin is available for £27.95 from either Robertsons of Pitlochry’s shop or online at www.robertsonsofpitlochry.co.uk