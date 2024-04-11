Scone Palace Garden Fair returns for third year

Sponsored Content | After the resounding success of last year’s event, the Scone Palace Garden Fair is back for its third consecutive year.

Set against the majestic backdrop of the historic Scone Palace, the fair will take place on 31 May and 1 June.

This year, the Scone Palace Garden Fair continues its tradition of showcasing the finest Scottish gardening talents. Attendees will have the opportunity to peruse through top plant nurseries, garden centres, and societies, all gathered on the main lawns of Scone Palace, famously known as the Crowning Place of the Scottish Kings.

In addition to the impressive array of florals, the fair will feature an assortment of marvellous Makers exhibiting garden-related crafts, as well as outdoor furniture and equipment specialists. The Scottish Garden Design Competition will also be a highlight of the weekend with budding amateurs, hobbyists and students producing stunning creations in a bid to claim the prize of best garden design.

New to this year’s show is the nationally recognised Royal Horticultural Society. The RHS will be joining the garden fair with their community outreach programme which promotes gardening in schools. This year’s event will see over 30 pupils invited to a picnic on the Palace lawn from a diverse range of backgrounds across Scotland. Schools attending include Guildtown Primary School, Cranhill Primary School and Netherlee Primary School for a fun and educational day out. The pupils will be able to participate in a range of gardening crafts that will also be open to the public including, sowing seeds, creating soothing and calming wellbeing branches and fashioning floral crowns.

For those interested in pursuing a career in horticulture, representatives from leading horticultural colleges will be available to provide insights and guidance. Furthermore, gardening enthusiasts can engage with the experts from the BBC gardening programme ‘Beechgrove’, who will be on-site both days to address gardening queries and share valuable tips.

The Scone Palace Garden Fair also welcomes new sponsors to this year’s event. Coates and Seely will ensure guests are refreshed with sparkling wines that have achieved international critical acclaim, having won best-in-show trophies and gold and platinum medals in many of the world’s leading competitions. Gammies Groundcare, one of Scotland’s leading equipment suppliers and the Horticultural Trade Association will also be joining this year’s sponsors and will be onsite during the event to showcase their latest offerings.

Attendees will also have access to the expansive gardens and grounds surrounding Scone Palace. From leisurely woodland walks to exploring the Victorian Pinetum and the recently opened Walled Garden, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Visitors can even challenge themselves in the Murray Star Maze for a memorable experience.

Advanced Ticket Prices, valid until Thursday 30 May:

Adults: £14.50 each

Children: £10.00 each

Family Ticket (2 Adults + 2 Children): £37.00

Concessions and Group Tickets (12+ people): Available