Something new to spot on the shores of Loch Ness

Loch Ness has been a big attraction to tourists for years as visitors flock in the hope of sighting the famous monster.

But there could soon be another attraction on the shores of the loch, after plans were revealed for a proposed Loch Ness Whisky Experience hosted by GlenWyvis Distillery, in a joint venture with Cobbs, that aims to present the fascinating history of illicit distilling in the Highlands to tens of thousands of international visitors each year.

The exciting concept for the new attraction was developed in late 2018, when the board of GlenWyvis Distillery was approached by the management team at Cobbs, a Highland company that operates cafés, hotels and a bakery, to discuss the creation of a new Whisky Experience alongside the Cobbs-owned Loch Ness Lodge and Loch Ness Clansman Hotel.

Hosted by GlenWyvis, the Loch Ness Whisky Experience will combine both interactive and interpretative displays, as well as retail facility, and will focus on telling the story of illicit distilling in the Highlands. The new attraction will be housed in a converted Highland cottage overlooking Loch Ness that sits below the site of one of the area’s many former illicit stills.

The adjacent Loch Ness Clansman Hotel had a footfall of over 250,000 tourists for the 2017 season with more expected in 2019.

Many arrive via pre-organised coach tours and then go on a cruise of Loch Ness. However, for visitors that don’t fancy getting up close and personal with Nessie on the water, the new whisky experience will now provide an alternative option.

Cobbs MD Fraser Campbell, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with the GlenWyvis team to bring the idea to fruition. It will be something exciting and new for our visitors – and will provide a fascinating insight into the old Highland traditions around distilling and whisky – but in a very modern way. We’re really looking forward to getting this off the ground now.’

GlenWyvis founder and managing director, John Mckenzie, added: ‘This opportunity has come at the perfect time for GlenWyvis. It will give us access to a global audience and it will provide a great forum to engage with visitors who are interested in the story of whisky from a Highland community perspective.

‘This is about the story of grass-roots distilling, distilling for the people, and, of course, that is what underpins the community ethos of GlenWyvis.’

Planning permission for the development has now been sought, and GlenWyvis is working with the Highland Council planning team to address any concerns that have been raised. The aim is to have the new visitor attraction up and running for summer 2019 – with additional development to the exhibition and the facilities to follow.

Visits to the GlenWyvis Distillery in Dingwall itself are currently restricted due to local road access issues, and the Loch Ness Whisky Experience will provide a global shop window for the world’s first 100% community-owned distillery as the Board of GlenWyvis continues to work with the planning authorities to bring visitors to the distillery and to Dingwall.

GlenWyvis Distillery opened in late 2017 to bring distilling back to the Highland town of Dingwall for the first time in over 90 years. The GlenWyvis team now produces single malt whisky and craft gin in the world’s first 100% community-owned, fully sustainable distillery.