An open invitation for Scots talent to showcase itself

Musicians and filmmakers are being invited to apply to showcase at Scotland’s leading creative industries conference and showcase festival.

XpoNorth 2019 is taking place in Inverness across 3 and 4 July. The annual event is Scotland’s leading creative industries festival and offers delegates access to an exceptional creative programme.

The conference and showcase take place over two vibrant days and nights in the Highland capital. The only festival of its kind in Scotland covering craft, fashion and textiles; writing and publishing; screen and broadcast; digital and technology and music, XpoNorth is a unique event in the UK’s creative calendar.

This year’s edition will again attract a broad cross-reach of leading creative industry figures to the Highlands of Scotland and generate a great platform to connect the creative community with a range of leading national and international voices from across the global marketplace.

The submission window will close on Monday, 8 April, and all applications will be forwarded to a panel of industry professionals to establish the list of films and acts invited to showcase. A selection of the musicians invited to perform will also be put forward for consideration to perform on the XpoNorth Stage at the multi-award winning Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival.

Iain Hamilton, HIE’s head of creative industries, said: ‘Each year XpoNorth develops in scope and range and remains an important destination to showcase the most exciting new creative talent.

‘We’re working hard to ensure that we continue to introduce innovative new elements to the festival, produce engaging and relevant content, attract the highest level of participants and generate an environment where creatives can meet, exchange ideas and grow their networks.

‘It’s also important that the event acts as a platform to promote the Highlands and Islands as an incredibly diverse creative and cultural destination and surfaces opportunities to connect our community to leading national and international voices from across the industry.

‘We’ll be making a series of announcements on speakers, themes and new additions to this year’s edition over the coming weeks and are looking forward ensuring this year’s edition is our most exciting, innovative and ambitious to date.’

Free delegate registration is also now live and all processes can be accessed via the XpoNorth website.