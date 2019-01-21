Johnnie Walker and Hawksmoor in Burns Night pairing

Johnnie Walker has teamed up with Hawksmoor in Edinburgh for a special Burns Night celebration in the heart of the city.

Taking place on Burns Night – Friday 25 January – Hawksmoor, at 23 West Register Street, is opening the doors to its grand dining hall for an evening of feasting with Johnnie Walker providing the all-important whisky.

Johnnie Walker will be providing an exclusive selection of whiskies and bespoke drams to pair with the feast, taking diners on a tasting journey of Scotland’s national drink.

For one night only, the Hawksmoor team will be serving up an exclusive menu created by Executive Chef Matt Brown, and renowned ‘Princess of puddings’ Carla Henriques, showcasing the restaurant’s take on a proper Burns Night supper.

On arrival, guests will be greeted with a welcome drink featuring a Johnnie Walker My Edition blend, specially selected to complement the flavours of the menu.

Putting a contemporary twist on traditional Burns fair, the five-course meal will use the finest Scottish ingredients, with the menu including: haggis and hogget nuggets, whisky cured Scottish salmon with crowdie and tattie scones, and beautiful cuts of Highland Prime Rib of Beef accompanied by ash baked neeps and tatties, fried onion and bonemarrow skirlie as well as beef dripping Lorne sausage with a whisky peppercorn sauce.

After the main event, guests will be treated to a whisky and cheese pairing, before rounding off the evening with a delicate pear tart and Scottish heather honey.

Each course will be paired with unique Johnnie Walker cocktails, curated especially for the event.

Nigel Robertson, account executive at Diageo, said: ‘Hawksmoor has established itself as one of the most sought after restaurants in the capital and we can’t think of a more fitting location to celebrate the life and legacy of Robert Burns.

‘No Burns supper would be complete without a dram or two and we have crafted our Johnnie Walker cocktails to complement each course, and hope that guests will join us in raising a glass to the great Bard.’

Hawksmoor’s Burns Night takes place on Friday 25 January, 6pm – 10.30pm. Tickets for the event are priced at £95pp and are available to purchase online or in person. For more information click HERE.