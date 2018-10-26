Get ready for a taste explosion in the new Smokehead

The new Smokehead Sherry Bomb whisky is ready to explode into our shops.

A heavily peated Islay single malt that has been boldly blasted by sherry casks, it follows hot on the heels of Smokehead High Voltage, which was unveiled in April.

Priced at £64.99, Smokehead fans will enjoy a full-bodied, 48% abv peaty whisky that’s heavily influenced by Oloroso Sherry casks to create a smoky, spicy and rich flavour.

Iain Weir, Smokehead brand director, said: ‘We’re proud of our Smokehead Sherry Bomb expression. The whisky is more explosive than an Armada cannonball.

‘It’s not for everyone, but if you’re after a bold, peaty whisky that’s been blasted by rich sherry casks, then this is the delicious taste explosion you’ve been waiting for.’

Building on the launch of the new Smokehead brand design, Sherry Bomb’s packaging displays the brand’s iconic skull – this time in fiery red – bold typography and smoked, textured backgrounds, with each Limited-Edition black bottle presented in a Sherry Bomb tin.

Smokehead is an Islay Single Malt Whisky and has been given a bold new look by Ian Macleod Distillers. Originally launched in 2006, Smokehead has been labelled ‘the wild one of Single Malt Whisky and is not for everyone’.

Smokehead Sherry Bomb is available now in the UK and will roll out globally in November.