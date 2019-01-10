Double gold award success for Tamdhu Whisky

A Speyside distillery is kicking off the New Year on a high after achieving double gold award success.

For the first time, Tamdhu has scooped two gold awards from The Spirits Business Distillery Masters 2019 competition, the leading international spirits trade publication, for its environmental work, as well as its latest digital and social media campaign – ‘From Spain to Speyside.

The annual competition aims to find and reward the world’s finest distilleries across the entire spirits sector.

In the Green Initiatives category, Tamdhu was recognised for its ongoing partnership with the Spey Fishery Board and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) to build and maintain one of the UK’s longest and highest fish passes on the doorstep of the distillery. The Tamdhu Fish Pass Project is now offering a helping hand to migrating fish in the Knockando Burn, near Aberlour.

Tamdhu has also been recognised as an industry leader in the Digital & Social Media category for its first fully-integrated campaign, From Spain To Speyside.

Tamdhu is exclusively matured in Spanish Oloroso sherry seasoned European and American oak casks. The campaign has been designed to take whisky enthusiasts on a unique journey through the Galician forests, and dynamic cooperages, sun-drenched vineyards, and historic bodegas of Jerez to find out what makes its Scotch whisky so unique.

Along the way, people are able follow the six-year journey of the Tamdhu sherry cask from ‘From Spain to Speyside’ through a series of entertaining films, breath-taking digital photography, social media insights, e-newsletters and new-look website.

As part of the campaign, digital audiences are also introduced to the experts who dedicate their lives to hand-crafting the oak casks that make their final stop at the Tamdhu Distillery on Speyside, Scotland.

Sandy McIntyre, Tamdhu Distillery manager said: ‘It’s fantastic to be getting another award-winning year underway for Tamdhu. We’re extremely proud to have been recognised as an industry leader once again, not only for our environmental partnership work, but for our digital and social media campaign too.

‘The Tamdhu Fish Pass Project is now helping fish return to the Knockando Burn for the first time in over 100 years. Water from the river has been used in the Tamdhu production process since we were established in 1897, so it’s great to be giving something back.’

Iain Weir, brand director for Tamdhu, added: ‘We’ve been really excited to see the huge success of our Spain To Speyside campaign. This fully integrated campaign is offering our international community of sherried whisky enthusiasts the chance to find out more about the passion that goes into every drop of our award-winning spirit.

‘Although our casks are exceptionally rare and expensive, we wouldn’t change our methods, as we think it’s the only way to create the very best single malt whisky.’

The two Spirits Business Distillery Masters gold awards are the latest in a growing number of top accolades for Tamdhu over the last twelve months, including the Icons of Whisky 2019 award for Tamdhu’s Distillery Manager, Sandy McIntyre, a Gold Award for Tamdhu 10 Year Old in the Asian Spirits Masters 2018, and Gold Awards for Tamdhu Batch Strength 003 in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2018 and International Spirits Challenge 2018.

Owned by family firm, Ian Macleod Distillers, Tamdhu uses only the best Oloroso sherry seasoned American and European oak casks giving the award-winning single malt its natural, dark amber colour, intense richness on the palate and its deep, long finish.

Tamdhu exclusively matures in sherry seasoned casks, which are crafted in the family cooperages and bodegas of Jerez for up to six years before beginning their journey to Scotland.

For more information on Tamdhu, visit www.tamdhu.com.