What happened next to the Irn-Bru Snowman

Irn-Bru is set to give Scots the ultimate early Christmas gift as it launches a brand new Snowman advert – a sequel to Scotland’s festive favourite.

The exciting second instalment of the much-loved ad will premiere on STV and Facebook at 8.45pm this Saturday, 1 December.

Fans will remember how, after flying through the air above a magical Scottish winter wonderland, a wee boy annoys his friend the Snowman, who swipes his can of Irn-Bru and sends him tumbling through the skies to a land in a snowy George Square. Now, 12 years on, we get to find out what happened next.

The sequel begins with the determined wee boy pulling himself from the snow and gives us the chance to finally discover if he gets his beloved Irn-Bru back. In a thrilling follow-up to the original, we’ll also see the wee boy soar high above Scotland once again.

Many of the talented animators who worked on the original ad have been reunited to complete the sequel at animation studio Lupus Films under the supervision of director Robin Shaw.

With every single frame hand-drawn, the team has dedicated months of hard work, hundreds of pencils and thousands of sheets of paper to capturing imaginations with their unique take on the characters and scenic landscapes up and down the country. The result is the ultimate festive treat and the perfect follow-up to the iconic Christmas advert.

Singing the story of the chase is talented Carlo Massimo, age 13, a St Mary’s Cathedral Chorister who attends St Mary’s Music School in Edinburgh. With a dash of Irn-Bru’s signature humour, Carlo will tell the tale of the wee boys’ quest to get his Bryback to the tune of Walking Through The Air from the classic festive film, The Snowman, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Irn-Bru marketing director, Adrian Troy, said: ‘We know Christmas isn’t Christmas in Scotland without the Irn-Bru Snowman, so we’re thrilled to be continuing the story and letting everyone find out what happens next. We’re sure this twist to the tale will be a real hit and a great way to kick-start the Christmas celebrations.

‘The story will be revealed for the very first time on STV and Facebook during X Factor this Saturday night, so make sure you don’t miss out and, finally, have a Phenomenal Christmas!’