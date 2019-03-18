Time running out to enter seafood competition

The countdown is on for chefs to enter Seafood Scotland’s Pride of Plate competition.

Closing this Friday, 22 March, the #prideofplate campaign is looking for chefs across Scotland to share a proud seafood dish of their creation to be in with a chance of winning a one-week all-expenses paid stage with world-renowned chef, Gary Foulkes at his Michelin-starred restaurant, Angler, in London.

Chefs working in a professional kitchen who are interested in advancing their seafood culinary skills are encouraged to enter, no matter their experience or number of years in the industry.

The competition is part of a wider campaign by Seafood Scotland, which aims to increase the use of Scottish seafood on menus across the country. The campaign will include useful information on seasonality, versatility, recipes and support to bring together the supply chain connections within the catering and hospitality sector.

Clare Dean, trade marketing manager at Seafood Scotland, said: ‘Scottish seafood is among the best in the world and we want our native chefs to share their pride in our catch through the beautiful and delicious dishes they produce with it.

‘From langoustine and scallops to haddock and salmon – we have it all in Scottish waters and would like to see more of it on menus across the country. We hope that by learning more about the varied industry, Scottish chefs will be inspired to experiment, share and champion the fantastic ingredients we have access to, right on our own shoreline.’

The #PrideofPlate campaign is in line with Connect Local’s Seafood Programme for 2019, which aims to strengthen the local food and drink economy including the seafood supply chain, provide advice and increase skills within the sector to enable businesses growth and support the implementation of the Scottish Food Tourism Action Plan.

Alongside the winner, four runners will also receive a chef goody bag, containing a set of Wüsthof Silverpoint knives and other seafood from Scotland goodies, as well as three seafood deliveries to allow chefs to continue exploring and sharing recipe development.

To enter, share a proud seafood dish via Seafood Scotland’s Instagram account @seafoodfromscotland account before Friday 22 March. For full terms and conditions, visit www.seafoodscotland.org.