Taste of Grampian tickets are now on sale

Tickets for this year’s Taste of Grampian celebrity demonstrations are expected to sell like hot cakes when they go on sale today.

The 20th anniversary event takes place on June 1 at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie.

In association with Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), Taste of Grampian holds the reputation of being the biggest one-day food festival in Scotland with more than 15,000 visitors going through the doors annually.

Celebrity chefs John Torode, Spencer Matthews, Gary Maclean and Helen Vass will host a series of live demos with tickets starting from as little as £5 each.

BBC MasterChef judge John will showcase recipes in the Main Arena with three demonstrations starting at 11.30am, 2.30pm and concluding with a joint demonstration with his MasterChef Celebrity finalist from 2018, Spencer at 4pm. Spencer, famed also as a reality TV star, kicks off his demonstrations at 10am, 1pm and of course joins John at 4pm. All tickets for these demonstrations are priced at £15 each.

Gary Maclean, Scotland’s National Chef and winner of MasterChef The Professionals in 2016 will be demonstrating Scotch Beef recipes at 10.15am in Ring 3. Gary will be cooking with two guests chefs and thanks to sponsorship from Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) tickets are free.

Completing the celebrity line-up is Glasgow born Helen Vass who was in the winning team of BBC2’s Bake Off Crème de le Crème in 2016. An award-winning pastry chef, she will be showcasing some delicious patisseries and pastry bakes in Ring 3 at 12.45pm and 3.30pm. Tickets for Helen’s demonstrations are priced at £5 each.

Due to his popularity, Colin Slessor, Aberdeen Northern Mart’s famous auctioneer thanks to his stint on BBC series The Mart, will be entertaining the crowds again this year when he goes up against Sandy Greig of the Two Fat Laddies for a hilarious cook-off at 2pm in Ring 3. Tickets for this demonstration will be £5 each.

Carol Fowler, managing director of Prime Event Management and organisers of Taste of Grampian, said: ‘We’ve pulled out all the stops to ensure that Taste of Grampian celebrates its 20th anniversary in style. This is one of the best celebrity line-ups we’ve had and we are constantly building and improving the event to keep it fresh and vibrant for the thousands of visitors who attend.’

Taste of Grampian is the ultimate foodie experience with demonstrations, tips, expert advice, school competitions and the chance to find independent artisan food producers selling fresh produce. Local musicians will entertain the crowds all day.

To purchase celebrity chef demonstration tickets go to Event Brite by clicking HERE.

Early Bird entry tickets are also now on sale through Event Brite for only £8 by heading to this website HERE.

Gate price on the day will be £10. Aged 16 and under are free with a paying adult. Car parking is free. We Are Inverurie will be operating a Park and Ride service throughout the day.

For full updates, visit www.tasteofgrampian.co.uk