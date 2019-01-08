Scottish produce range is recognised by reader panel

Lidl’s Pick of Scotland has achieved the Good Housekeeping Reader Recommended status, as decided by a panel of consumers.

This is the first time the retailer has been recognised for an entire range by Good Housekeeping.

The GH Reader Recommended panel judged the range across four main categories; performance/enjoyment, overall acceptability, propensity to repeat purchase, and whether they’d be happy to recommend, and gave some fantastic insights into customers’ perception of Lidl’s Pick of Scotland range.

Nearly 90% (88%) of the Good Housekeeping reader panel voted the quality as ‘excellent’, and 80% would happily recommend products from the range to friends and family.

Respondents further praised the value and variety of the range, with comments including ‘products compare well with major brands and are excellent value for money’, and ‘very good quality and interesting products’.

The Pick of Scotland range launched in May 2017 and currently boasts over 300 products from 60 suppliers across Scotland including heritage favourites such as smoked salmon, shortbread, and single malt whisky. Focusing on local products with provenance and quality at its heart, the range offers customers a breadth of basics and everyday items for their grocery shop.

Paul McQuade, Lidl’s head of buying for Scotland, said: ‘We work closely with some of the best producers across the country to offer our customers quality local larder at fantastic value.

‘Now with over 300 Pick of Scotland products, we are very proud that the Good Housekeeping panel have recognised the quality and innovation in Lidl Scotland’s everyday range.’

Verity Mann, head of testing at the GHI, said: ‘The focus on provenance and supporting local suppliers is a great step forward for Lidl. Bringing consumers everyday items, from producers around Scotland, combines quality with peace of mind.’