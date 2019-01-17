Scottish Game Fair will return in July with new sponsor

The GWCT Scottish Game Fair has started the new year in style by announcing an exciting new partnership with NFU Mutual.

The leading rural insurer has signed a three-year deal to become headline sponsor of Scotland’s largest Game Fair, which is held in the stunning Scone Palace Parklands in Perthshire and will take place this year over the weekend of July 5-7.

Founded in 1910 as a farming insurer, NFU Mutual has today grown and expanded its expertise to provide specialist insurance, pensions and investment products for personal and business customers, in and outside of the farming community.

As the main partner sponsor, NFU Mutual will have a central stand near the main ring, giving visitors the opportunity to chat to local agents and find out more about their vast range of products and services over refreshments. There will also be an opportunity to enter into a prize draw for the chance to win a fantastic prize.

Martin Malone, NFU Mutual regional manager, said: ‘We are delighted to sign this three-year deal which strengthens and develops a successful partnership which began last year when we sponsored the Game Fair’s 30th anniversary show.

‘Traditionally we have a very well recognised presence at agricultural shows and events throughout Scotland, allowing our Agents to connect with farming customers old and new over the summer months.

‘The Scottish Game Fair is our opportunity to connect with rural people in a different manner and to emphasise that we are about more than farming insurance – we offer a full range of estates, business, and household policies along with financial services.

‘The Scottish Game Fair is also fun, and we look forward to meeting customers old and new in the relaxed setting of the Fair.’

Hugo Straker, chairman of the Scottish Game Fair, said: ‘NFU Mutual is a fantastic fit as a partner and we are thrilled to welcome them on board once again as lead sponsor for the next three years.

‘The Scottish Game Fair manages to become bigger and better every year, raising vital funds that go directly to supporting the GWCT’s scientific research into Scotland’s game and wildlife.

‘It is thanks to the support of our loyal sponsors, as well as over 500 traders and tens of thousands of visitors who engage with the Fair that we can continue to deliver Scotland’s largest Game Fair. We look forward to building a successful partnership with NFU Mutual.’

The Scottish Game Fair is a fantastic three-day extravaganza celebrating all things conservation and the countryside, with all proceeds going to fund GWCT’s chartable work in Scotland.

The 2019 event will once again feature an impressive line-up of retailers and exhibitors, competitions and a revamped main ring programme. Plus, there will be a plethora of country sports activities, expert coaching, demonstrations and competitions to appeal to all ages and abilities from fishing and clays to gundogs and hill ponies.

The always popular cookery theatre and food hall returns alongside competitions such as the new Junior Macnab Challenge which launched with enormous popularity in 2018, giving youngsters a chance to try their hand at country sports skills, completely free of charge.

Early Bird Ticket offers are currently on sale via the website HERE.