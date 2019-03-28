ScotHot 2019 served up a culinary treat for all

ScotHot, Scotland’s leading hospitality trade event, welcomed thousands of visitors this year – making the 2019 show the biggest and best yet.

The event, which was held on the 13 and 14 March, welcomed delegates to the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow.

ScotHot is the Scottish hospitality sector’s largest and most comprehensive trade event. Running every two years, ScotHot now takes place as part of the Scottish Tourism Month’s Signature Events programme.

Over the course of two days, thousands of industry professionals visited ScotHot 2019 to share ideas, do business and continue growing Scotland’s reputation as a world-class culinary destination.

Highlights from the event included an inauguration speech by Mairi Gougeon MSP, Scottish Government Minister for Rural Affairs and the Natural Environment; the official launch of The Manifesto of Chefs and Cooks, a new vision to reform Scotland’s hospitality industry by Nourish Scotland; and a panel discussion on the Scottish Tourism Alliance Spotlight Stage focusing on mental health.

At ScotHot 2019, delegates were able to browse more than 200 curated exhibitions, and tried out hundreds of innovative products from leading industry experts.

The Staff Canteen Live showcased the culinary skills of some of the UK’s leading chefs, while Liquid Academy Live brought together a packed programme of masterclasses, competitions and seminars to discuss innovation and development across Scotland’s drinks industry. Meanwhile, The Scottish Tourism Alliance Spotlight Stage hosted inspiring speakers from across Scotland’s tourism and hospitality industries, to discuss topical issues and current debates.

The event’s pinnacle, the Scottish Culinary Championships, named Joe Reddie from St Andrews Links Trust Scottish Young Chef of the Year, while Orry Shand (Entier Limited – Wild Thyme) was crowned Scottish Chef of the Year.

Scott Gemmell, managing director at LA Group, said: ‘ScotHot was a fantastic couple of days, covering a multitude of trending features and topics, from micro modules and competitions, to tastings and debates about the future direction of our trade. A huge thank you to all who supported and participated this year.

‘The competition finale was also a fitting way to celebrate 100 years of the Negroni cocktail with Campari UK, whilst toasting to a wonderful time with fellow professionals of the hospitality and tourism industries in Scotland.’

Ross Carter, event director for ScotHot, said: ‘Providing a draw for everyone who works in the Scottish hospitality and tourism industries has helped make ScotHot the success it is today. From industry talks and business advice, to live cookery demos and a wide exhibitor offering, ScotHot 2019 was a phenomenal two days of trading, networking and inspiration.

‘We know ScotHot 2021 will be just as exciting. A huge thank you to everyone who took the time to make ScotHot 2019 such a fantastic event.’