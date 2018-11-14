Rest and Be Thankful – with a cocktail in hand

Our third and final exclusive cocktail made with Scottish spirit Aqua Vitae is ready for you to try.

This week, we have presented three cocktails to bring to you, made with Aqua Vitae, the new spirit from Lindores Abbey in Fife, where the journey of single malt whisky first began in 1494.

It’s a spirit which is abundantly rich in both flavour and history, making the perfect gift with a difference for any spirits or whisky lover – an authentic taste of the origins of single malt whisky.

Our concluding cocktail recipe is Rest & Be Thankful, which was created in tribute to the period of dormancy and peacefulness which started at Lindores Abbey in 1793.

To make it, you need 50ml Aqua Vitae, 25ml grapefruit juice,and good pinch of salt. It’s served in over a block of ice, and top ginger ale. Garnish with grapefruit twist.

Lindores Abbey offers Membership of Lindores Abbey Distillery. Prices start at £60 and include a bottle of Aqua Vitae, their first bottling.

Distillery tours with an added Apothecary Experience are available, priced £75.

The distillery also offers a limited number of single malt casks for private ownership, prices on request.

Aqua Vitae, priced £40 (70cl), is available from www.lindoresabbeydistillery.com and specialist drinks retailers UK wide.