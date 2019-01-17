You can’t beat tasty piece of chicken on a stick

Sometimes, there’s nothing better than having food on a stick – especially if it’s as tasty as these chicken lollipops.

Our recipe of the day comes courtesy of Tuk Tuk, which has restaurants in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

One of their signature must-have dishes, Tuk Tuk Indian’s Chicken Lollipops are known for their unique lollipop shape that comes from using the ‘frenching’ technique (head to your local butchers and ask them to prepare your wings for you).

These artfully crafted chicken wings are marinated, dipped in a spiced batter and then deep-fried, making them deliciously crispy to bite into. Tuk Tuk Indian serve these up with their house tamarind and tempered tomato sauce, but you can pair them with any dip of your choice.

Inspired by the food hawkers of India, Tuk Tuk Indian are surprising customers old and new with the flavours they serve up in their Edinburgh and Glasgow restaurants. Their menu boasts a mixture of rustic roadside and classic Indian railway station dishes, each one packing a punch, despite the relatively small size of the plates!

The chefs at Tuk Tuk Indian hail from all walks of life and countless different regions of Asia and the subcontinent; from Mumbai and Delhi to Nepal and Bangladesh, these chefs work together to create a menu that displays the best of each region and stays as true to the recipes they grew up with as possible.

With the standard of Indian cuisine in the UK increasing day by day, the team at Tuk Tuk aren’t shying away from the competition they face, nor are they changing themselves or their menu to appeal to a wider audience.

While some customers might find the authentic flavours and spices on the menu here a little too hot for their tastes, Tuk Tuk refuse to water down anything they serve. They remain adamant that they will continue to serve only the best and the most genuine Indian dishes, not removing any ingredient that would be used back in India in favour of something more often found in the UK.

While this perhaps isn’t to the tastes of some local patrons, Tuk Tuk are a favourite with holidaymakers from India, who dine with them knowing that they’re not just another curry house and that their flavours will make them feel right at home, even when they’re thousands of miles away.

Tuk Tuk Indian’s determination to stick with their own standard of authentic Indian food has welcomed many more through their doors than it has deterred, and they were even winners of the Best Scottish Street Food Award at the Food Awards in 2017.

They want to continue to educate people on what real Indian street food is, hoping to one day see chains dotted across the UK – they’re on the hunt for their third location now!

Find them at: Tuk Tuk, 1 Leven Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9LH, 0131 228 3322, or Tuk Tuk, 426 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, G2 3JD, 0141 332 2126.

Our love of curry has grown and grown since 1810 when the first Indian restaurant opened in London, so there’s no surprise that there’s an entire week dedicated to the nation’s favourite dish! National Curry Week celebrated its 20th anniversary last October and to honour the momentous occasion, they curated a recipe book that showcases signature dishes from 50 of the UK’s finest Indian restaurants.

From Bombay to Britain even includes a multitude of vegetarian and vegan dishes such as the delicious sounding Aubergine Bhajis from Curry Leaf Café! With so many different healthy dishes to choose from, this book goes a long way in proving that not all Indian food is laden with calories and cream.

As well as rejoicing in all things curry, National Curry Week’s aim is to raise as much money as possible for their official charity campaign partner, Curry for Change, who support essential work across Africa and Asia to help vulnerable rural families out of malnourishment and poverty. Therefore, they have committed to donating all proceeds from the book sales to the charity so that you enjoy recreating these recipes knowing that you’ve also contributed to a good cause.

Order a copy of From Bombay to Britain HERE.