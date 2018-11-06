Why not try our tasty crab cocktail recipe?
Stonehaven crab cocktail, tomato & basil concasse, truffled pea purée, sesame bread crisps (Serves 4)
- 450g picked white crabmeat
- 200g fresh (or frozen) petit pois
- 1 ltr ham stock
- 50g natural yogurt
- 40g shallots, finely diced
- 10g chives, chopped
- 20g parsley, chopped
- 1 plum tomato (skinned, deseeded and finely diced)
- 12 large leaves of basil
- 50ml extra virgin rapeseed oil
- 10ml white truffle oil (optional)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 slice of plain white bread
- 1 egg
- Splash of milk
- Pinch of white and black sesame seeds
- For the tomato and basil base: Finely chop the basil and combine with the diced tomato and rapeseed oil, divide equally between four cocktail glasses and refrigerate.
- For the crabmeat: Mix the crabmeat with chopped shallots, chives, yogurt and salt and pepper. Spoon mixture into glass, ensuring a level surface on top, then refrigerate.
- For the pea purée: Blanch the peas in the boiling ham stock for two minutes then shock in iced water. When cold blend in a food processor with the truffle oil and season well. Add a little of the stock if the purée is too thick. Using a spatula pass this mixture through a fine sieve then spoon the smooth purée into the glasses and refrigerate until ready to serve.
- For the sesame bread crisps: Cut the crusts from the sliced bread, pass through pasta machine on the thinnest setting (twice) or you can carefully roll it out between two sheets of grease proof paper till thin. Make an eggwash with the yolk and the splash of milk, brush onto the bread and sprinkle with the sesame seeds. Place in an oven at Gas 4 (180C) for 6-7 mins until crisp and golden brown.
Recipe © The Tolbooth Seafood Restaurant | http://www.tolbooth-restaurant.co.uk/
A pescatarian’s dream, The Tolbooth Seafood Restaurant in Stonehaven harbour makes the most of the local catch.
The Tolbooth, which has is located on the first floor of the building, has been owned by Eddie Abbott for the last ten years.
‘We use the local fishermen for langoustines, crab, squid and lobster,’ says Eddie.
‘We’re using oysters from Loch Fyne, and their salmon too. Our style is to serve fish with light, aromatic dressings, rather than dousing them with sauce.
‘We like to let the fish do the talking. I reckon our most popular dish at this time of year is the langoustines. I think people who really love their shellfish prefer them to lobster because they’re a little bit sweeter.’
This recipe was first published in July 2017.