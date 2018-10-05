This snow egg recipe is a sweet treat

Andrew Cook is always kept on his toes, as head chef at The Lime Tree in Fort William.

The menu changes every three to four months.

He says: ‘As a team, we all write down our ideas and then we handpick it from there. There are just four of us in the team, so things get pretty busy.’

Ideas for new dishes can spring from anywhere. ‘One day I’ll hear a song and it’ll remind me of something,’ Andrew says, ‘and I’ll think, “I’ll try that.” It triggers something.’

And when it comes to young chefs starting out, Andrew has a bit of advice. ‘I’d say to always listen, keep your head down, concentrate and always ask questions; it’s always better to ask.’

This recipe originally appeared in our July 2016 edition.