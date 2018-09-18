The quay to happiness is through seafood
Oak-smoked salmon with crispy capers, horseradish cream, honey and lemon dressing and shaved fennel (Serves 4)
- For the salmon - 50g soft brown sugar
- 60g sea salt
- 600g pin-boned salmon
- 100g oak wood chips
- For the honey dressing - Juice of half a lemon
- Chopped dill
- Heather honey
- Olive oil, white wine vinegar and seasoning
- For the horseradish cream - 100g crème fraîche
- 2 tbsp horseradish cream
- Chopped dill
- For the crispy capers - 80g butter
- 50g capers
- 1 fennel head
- Half a lemon
- Mix the sugar and salt together. Place the salmon on a tray, cover it with the sugar mix cure and place in the fridge. After four hours rinse off the cure and pat the fillet dry.
- Put the wood chips in the middle of a deep roasting tray and place rack above so it sits slightly over the chips. Score a piece of damp baking paper and place it on top of the rack. Place the salmon on the paper and cover the tray with foil. Put the tray directly on the heat where the wood chips are. Cook on high for 3-4 minutes, then reduce the heat to low. The total cooking time will vary between 10 and 12 minutes, depending on the thickness of the salmon – pink will be fine.
- To make the honey dressing, mix together all the ingredients. Set aside. To make the cream, whisk together the crème fraîche and horseradish cream, and add the chopped dill, plus some salt and pepper.
- For the capers, put half of the butter in a frying pan on a high heat. When it melts, add the capers. As the capers begin to fry and absorb the butter, add the other half of the butter and cook until the capers are crispy. Drain on a paper towel.
- Shave the fennel as thinly as possible on a mandolin and put it in iced water with the lemon. Place the salmon in the middle of a plate with a large tablespoon of horseradish cream. Sprinkle this with the capers. Drain the fennel and mix with dill and the honey dressing. Serve at once.
French chef Didier Dejean’s restaurant was a beacon for seafood lovers.
When I ask Didier Dejean where his love of food comes from, he laughs. ‘Well, I’m French, so…’
The Aberdeen-based chef has been sharing his passion for food since he opened his seafood restaurant The Silver Darling in 1986.
Situated in the old customs house, it has views out over the harbour and a focus on modern, elegant seafood.
In his still-strong French accent, Didier elaborates: ‘Really, the love of food comes from my parents. They both used to cook a lot. They were not chefs, but the whole family – my parents, my aunt, my uncle – all really loved food and we used to enjoy it together, all around the table having a long, beautiful meal.’
This feature originally appeared in our May 2016 edition. Since then, Didier has sold the Silver Darling.