Pheasant is so pleasant with this delicious recipe
Cardney Estate pheasant with a chanterelle and cep sausage, hispi cabbage, roast onions and thyme
- 2 pheasants, legs removed for sausage
- Chanterelle and cep sausage
- 100g chanterelles
- 100g ceps
- 100g pheasant
- 1 egg white
- 100ml double cream
- Hispi cabbage - 100g hispi cabbage
- 1 tsp butter
- Roast onions
- Red and white onions
- Olive oil
- Thyme sprigs
- Thyme
- Butter
- Cook chanterelles and ceps and chop roughly once cool. Then process the leg meat with egg white then push through a sieve. Mix in cream, chopped ceps and chanterelles and season with salt and pepper.
- Place on a sheet of cling film and roll up tightly in a sausage shape. Tie ends and poach in simmering water for five minutes. Once cooked place in an ice bath to cool down rapidly.
- Hispi cabbage: Shred the cabbage and cook in butter for two minutes and season. Keep warm.
- Half the red and white onions and place cut side down on a tray with a little olive oil, salt and pepper and thyme sprigs and roast for 20 minutes.
- Roast the pheasant crowns in oven with thyme, butter and seasoning for 20 minutes. Keep the roasting juices for garnish and rest in a warm place for 10 minutes. Pan fry sausage in a little butter and place on a warm plate.
- Arrange pheasant breast on the hispi cabbage, add the sausage and onions and spoon over the warm roasting juices.
Sourcing food from his own back doorstep is something that Kinloch House chef Steve McCallum is keen to do.
The hotel is based near Blairgowrie in Perthshire, which Steve has called: the ‘best larder around’.
Steve is often called on to prepare locally shot woodcock and partridge by the many shooting parties that take over the small 16-bedroom hotel.
The hotel has a private dining room and attracts many foreign visitors who often ask Steve to prepare specifi cdishes.
‘The Russians like caviar served before the meal while the French, and some of the Americans, like haggis and come back every year for this tradition.’
Born in Campbeltown and brought up and trained in Shropshire, Steve spent several years in London as second chef to Bryan Webb at Hilaire and a year working in Australian restaurants before returning to Scotland.
He was head chef at Cromlix House, now owned by Andy Murray, and spent five years at Airds Hotel in Port Appin, which was run by the Allen family who now own Kinloch House.
This recipe originally appeared in our November 2016 edition.