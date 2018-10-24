Pheasant is so pleasant with this delicious recipe

Sourcing food from his own back doorstep is something that Kinloch House chef Steve McCallum is keen to do.

The hotel is based near Blairgowrie in Perthshire, which Steve has called: the ‘best larder around’.

Steve is often called on to prepare locally shot woodcock and partridge by the many shooting parties that take over the small 16-bedroom hotel.

The hotel has a private dining room and attracts many foreign visitors who often ask Steve to prepare specifi cdishes.

‘The Russians like caviar served before the meal while the French, and some of the Americans, like haggis and come back every year for this tradition.’

Born in Campbeltown and brought up and trained in Shropshire, Steve spent several years in London as second chef to Bryan Webb at Hilaire and a year working in Australian restaurants before returning to Scotland.

He was head chef at Cromlix House, now owned by Andy Murray, and spent five years at Airds Hotel in Port Appin, which was run by the Allen family who now own Kinloch House.

This recipe originally appeared in our November 2016 edition.