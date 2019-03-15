Go Bananas over our final tasty bagel recipe

Bross Bagels was established in August 2017 by owner Larah Bross – and is becoming famous for her bagels worldwide.

She has set the bagel scene alight with her authentic Montreal style bagels in Edinburgh. Organic and kosher, their bagels are home-made in their Bross Leith bakery and one of a kind in the city.

Owner Larah comes from Montreal; the bagel capital of the world that always gets overlooked by the other bagel capital of the world, New York.

Instead of complaining about the lack of bagels this country has to offer – she decided to do something about it! By working closely with Debra from Breadshare, Bross Bagels aims to bring authentic bagels to Edinburgh and beyond.

Their rustic bagels will be available to buy by the dozen or filled with some NY deli inspired fillings. For Larah, Montreal will always be the best place for bagels, but she is hoping that Edinburgh becomes a close second.

With three shops in Edinburgh and their very own Bross bakery, they each offer their very own unique take on the wonderful world of the bagel with individual menus featuring favourites to cater for their bagel lovers throughout the city.

The 7th annual Observer Food Monthly Top 50 which came out last month which featured their annual celebration of ‘everything we love in the world of food right now.’ Bross Bagels featured at No 10.

Today, we present the recipe for Go Bananas – a sweet bagel.