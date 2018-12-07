Give smoked salmon a seasonal twist

This recipe for gin cured smoked salmon is the ideal starter for a dinner party.

Not only is it a simple recipe that you can prepare in advance, but also looks fantastic! The orange gin and spices add a unique and deliciously festive flavour to the salmon.

The recipe is also a lovely dish, which means that you won’t be too full for the main course. We recommend that you serve it with a glass of fizz to really get the party started!

This recipe comes from The Spiritualist in Aberdeen and features on their special festive menu.

The restaurant and bar is renowned for its incredible cocktail selection, which can be enjoyed alongside their locally sourced food menu. This Christmas season, The Spiritualist will have festive food and drink menus to help everyone to get into the spirit.

For more information or to book your table, visit https://thespiritualistaberdeen.co.uk/ or call 01224 587717.