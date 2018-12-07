Give smoked salmon a seasonal twist
Gin Cured Smoked Salmon (serves 4)
- 12 slices of smoked salmon
- 25ml Whitley Neil Blood orange gin
- 8 juniper berries, crushed
- 20 coriander seeds, crushed
- 8 black peppercorns, crushed
- 100g of rocket
- 10-12 orange segments
- 4 radishes, thinly sliced
- 8 cherry tomatoes, halved
- 80g crowdie cheese
- Mix the gin, juniper berries, coriander seeds and peppercorns together in a bowl to create the gin cure.
- Brush the gin cure over the salmon and marinade for 2 to 4 hours.
- To serve, create a bed of rocket on the serving plate and then add the orange segments, sliced radishes and cherry tomatoes. To finish, top with the crumbled crowdie and salmon slices.
This recipe for gin cured smoked salmon is the ideal starter for a dinner party.
Not only is it a simple recipe that you can prepare in advance, but also looks fantastic! The orange gin and spices add a unique and deliciously festive flavour to the salmon.
The recipe is also a lovely dish, which means that you won’t be too full for the main course. We recommend that you serve it with a glass of fizz to really get the party started!
This recipe comes from The Spiritualist in Aberdeen and features on their special festive menu.
The restaurant and bar is renowned for its incredible cocktail selection, which can be enjoyed alongside their locally sourced food menu. This Christmas season, The Spiritualist will have festive food and drink menus to help everyone to get into the spirit.
For more information or to book your table, visit https://thespiritualistaberdeen.co.uk/ or call 01224 587717.