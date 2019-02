A renowned bagel business have launched their brand new Pizza Bagels, which will now be a permanent fixture at their Leith Walk Bross Bagel shop.

The next level pizza bagels are all made to order on your bagel of choice.

Following the amazing success of their National Pizza Day Bagel and celebratory bagel to mark the occasion, they have designed their very own pizza bagel which will be available within their Leith shop as a permanent addition to the menu in Leith following the demand for a pizza bagel available at all times.

All made to order on your choice of bagel – Brossarita – £4, vegan – £4.50 and Karnautzel – £5 and all pizza bagels are made to order.

Their Leith Walk shop has a brand spanking new upstairs seating area for all you bagel lovers. Their famous bagels are still ‘to go’ but you can now also enjoy your favourite bagels in style within their very own dedicated space.

The upstairs hole will be open during shop hours for their customers to enjoy and also available for private events and catering in the evenings.

Bross Bagels was established in August 2017 by owner Larah Bross, famous for her bagels worldwide. She has set the bagel scene alight with her authentic Montreal style bagels here in Edinburgh. Organic and kosher, their bagels are home-made in their Bross Leith bakery and one of a kind in the city.

Her work has been recognised in the seventh annual Observer Food Monthly Top 50 which came out at the weekend featured their annual celebration of ‘everything we love in the world of food right now.’ Bross Bagels came in at number 10.

In their report, they wrote: ‘Bross Bagels are Edinburgh’s ode to Montreal’s signature bake: thin and slightly sweet bagels with enough heft to hold up thickly spread cream cheese and deli-style fillings. Founder Larah Bross’s version of her hometown’s classic is made using organic ingredients, mixed with a touch of Canadian maple syrup, and then hand-rolled, boiled and oven-baked.

‘The menu at Bross marries Larah’s Jewish-Canadian background with Scotland’s abundant larder; producing popular sandwiches including the Montreal, with cream cheese, lox (smoked salmon), pickled red onions, capers and dill; and the Chicken parm – or as Larah calls it, “New York City’s three-day hangover cure” – a chicken schnitzel sandwich topped with jalapenos, melted mozzarella and a layer of marinara sauce.

‘Bross only opened in August 2017 but it is already an Edinburgh favourite, opening two additional shops in 2018, with plans for a sit-down Jewish-style restaurant also in the works.’

With three shops in Edinburgh and their very own Bross bakery, they each offer their very own unique take on the wonderful world of the bagel with individual menus featuring favourites to cater for their bagel lovers throughout the city.