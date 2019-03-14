New bespoke coffee and cultural venue unveiled

Edinburgh has a new cultural hub and coffee destination in the heart of the capital.

Located on Edinburgh’s iconic George Street, 127 is a place to meet like-minded people and take in the city.

Created by the team behind design-led, sorbet coloured venue Eden Locke, the immersive space has set out to deliver a distinctive coffee experience by teaming up with Common Coffee.

The Edinburgh-based brand, with over 15 years experience, is passionate about the importance of supporting each person involved in every stage of the coffee making process.

The coffee masters have created a new bespoke roast blend for 127, available to enjoy in house and to try at home. Freshly made cakes, pastries and delicious treats come from locally renowned bakers Glutteny, Suki Bakes and Dough Re Mi.

At the heart of the 127 concept is a cultural programme designed to inspire, enlighten and bring together Edinburgh locals and Eden Locke guests in a creative space truly connected to its location.

Each month, a social programme will be rolled out including art exhibitions, book readings, fashion and jewellery showcases and yoga sessions, all carefully curated in partnership with local brands and artists.

Jamie Mackie, general manager, Eden Locke, said: ‘We can’t wait to welcome Edinburgh locals and Eden Locke visitors to 127. We’re passionate about the city and are dedicated to selecting only the best Edinburgh has to offer with everything from our bespoke coffee to locally renowned art.’

127 is situated in Eden Locke, the venue designed by acclaimed New York architects Grzywinski+Pons.

Expansive Georgian windows frame a base of sorbet pastels and soft botanical tones, seating is an eclectic mix of giant floor cushions and naturalist rattan chairs, offset by vibrant, modern lighting and bold geometric tables in brushed gold.

For further information visit: www.lockeliving.com