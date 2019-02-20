MasterChef host will headline Taste of Grampian

MasterChef presenter John Torode will be headlining Scotland’s largest one-day food festival, Taste of Grampian.

Chairman John Gregor revealed that celebrity chef will attend the event on Saturday 1 June.

The hugely popular Australian chef, whose new series begins this week, said: ‘I’ve heard the produce in the north-east is some of the best to come out of Scotland. I’m looking forward to finding some new food and drink producers and using their ingredients in my dishes on the day.’

Joining John Torode on the day will be a familiar face both to him and to the crowds.

Spencer Matthews, the reality TV star, best known for starring in Made in Chelsea, was a surprise finalist in Celebrity MasterChef last year. He wowed Torode and Gregg Wallace with his flair for cooking and was only pipped at the post to win the coveted prize. Matthews will also be demonstrating on the day as well as joining Torode for the main highlight of Taste of Grampian – a joint demonstration.

Completing the MasterChef line-up for this year will be Scotland’s national chef, Gary Maclean who was crowned the winner of The Professionals title in 2016. Gary will be demonstrating with Scotch Beef at this year’s event and supported by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) who will be the main title sponsor once again.

Carol McLaren, director of marketing and communications with QMS, said: ‘We have supported Taste of Grampian each year for the past two decades and for the 20th anniversary it will be the Scotch Beef brand which will be title sponsor.

‘Scotch Beef has earned a global reputation for taste and quality and is underpinned by world-leading quality assurance which makes animal welfare a priority. We are looking forward to showcasing the brand, along with Scotch Lamb PGI and Specially Selected Pork, at this year’s special festival.’

Also joining the celebrity line-up will be Helen Vass, who was part of the winning team of BBC2’s Bake Off Crème de la Crème in 2016.

Originally from Glasgow, the award-winning pastry chef will be showcasing her baking skills at several demonstrations throughout the day.

Taste of Grampian is the ultimate foodie experience with demonstrations, tips, expert advice, school competitions and the chance to find independent artisan food producers selling fresh produce.

Chairman John Gregor commented: ‘This is an unmissable event in the Aberdeenshire calendar. Whether you are a complete foodie or something of a novice chef, it’s a great way of showcasing an eclectic mix of new and established food and drink producers in the area.

‘We’re delighted to confirm a stellar celebrity line-up with John Torode, Spencer Matthews, Gary Maclean and Helen Vass and we look forward to celebrating our 20th anniversary in style.’

Visitors can enjoy cookery demonstrations throughout the day, head-to-head school competitions and more than 180 stands. Local musicians will entertain the crowds all day.

Taste of Grampian is a non-profit making event, thanks to the partners and sponsors who make it possible. Prices are £8 entry to the event for anyone aged over 16 on our Earlybird offer and are available online at EventBrite from today. Gate price on the day will be £10.

Aged 16 and under are free with a paying adult.

Tickets for the demonstrations are priced separately and will be announced in the press very soon for purchase. Car parking is free. We Are Inverurie will be operating a Park and Ride service throughout the day.

Tickets available today HERE.