International Scottish Gin Day is logging on

Over a year in the planning, the team behind International Scottish Gin Day have launched its official website.

Featuring an array of events with some of the world’s leading bars, gin bars, mixologists and more, International Scottish Gin Day is set to be a day of international collaborations to highlight the growing Scottish Gin category.

The website is be the go to place for all the official events happening around the world.

With events already confirmed in Australia, Singapore, America, Spain and more, it’s hoped International Scottish Gin Day will be seen in one form or another by a global audience of over 100 million people and generate an economic boost to those participating.

Along with participants and their Scottish Gin related events on the day, International Scottish Gin Day is also being supported by a number of key businesses from the world of Scottish Gin.

These include Image on Glass, a specialist glass decoration company based in Crieff, Walter Gregor’s Tonic who were Scotland’s first tonic water, Zulo a web design agency who helped develop the website and the Scottish Gin Awards, the Scottish Gin industry’s annual awards ceremony.

With the latest sponsor confirmed as Rankin Brothers & Sons, a sixth generation family business who specialise in the design and manufacture of bespoke closures and corks for some of the world’s leading drinks brands ISGD 2019 also hopes to highlight some of the many businesses who play a vital role in the Scottish gin sector.

Natalie Reid, co-founder of The Gin Cooperative said: ‘We always wanted International Scottish Gin Day to be a day of celebrating all things Scottish Gin. From amazing bars and bartenders to independent retailers and more, all of whom support the Scottish Gin industry in their own way.

‘It’s the same with the sponsors who are supporting the initiative, these are keys businesses who in one way, either directly or indirectly, support Scottish Gin makers and brands. It’s an exciting time for us after almost a year in the planning to finally have the website online and looking great.’

Kirsten Speirs, of Scottish Gin Awards, added: ‘The Scottish Gin Awards is part of an industry-wide effort to promote the quality and desirability of Scottish gin across the UK and around the world.

‘Sponsoring International Scottish Gin Day is part of our commitment to help Scottish gins break into new markets and serves a perfect reminder that Scotland is a world leader in the craft of distilling.’

Claire Rennie from Walter Gregor’s Tonic agreed: ‘Food and drink provenance is important to us as a business.

‘International Scottish Gin Day is a great opportunity to show our support for the many brilliant Scottish Gins being made here in Scotland.

‘We’re really excited to be involved with what we think is a great idea to showcase Scottish Gins and the complementary brands and businesses like Walter Gregor’s who contribute to Scotland’s thriving and growing food and drinks sector.”

Along with sponsors, the day is being supported by a number of prominent bloggers, writers and gin enthusiasts from around the world who are on board as official supporters and who are helping support the day.

International Scottish Gin Day 2019 is set to take place on Saturday 3 August.

The new website features a page dedicated to all the official ISGD 2019 Scottish Gins along with a growing Events page that also includes the already confirmed The Gin Fayre Presents International Scottish Gin Day 2019, an event which takes place in Edinburgh’s historic Mansfield Traquair.