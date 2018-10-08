Iconic whisky club to open birthday pop-up

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society will be opening a new whisky and cocktail pop-up later this week.

Taking place on Friday, 12 October, it is in celebration of the society’s 35th anniversary.

SMWS will be bringing their whisky expertise to 78 Northcote Road, London, SW11 6QL, situated in Clapham, an area of the city that is home to a high concentration of Society members and is just a stone’s throw from Clapham Junction train station.

The venue will also be open to the general public, giving whisky enthusiasts in the city the opportunity to experience the world’s most colourful whisky club.

However, members will receive additional benefits including exclusive access to the latest SMWS Outturn stock, reserved seating options and special tasting events.

SMWS UK Operations Director, Jan-Willem Damen, said: ‘It’s fantastic to be able to give our members a second location in London to come together and enjoy our amazing selection of bottlings with other whisky enthusiasts, as well as a delicious menu of food and cocktails.

‘We’re also excited to open the space up to potential future members to allow a new audience of whisky fans to experience everything we have to offer and unlock the door to a world of exclusive single cask whiskies.’

Visitors can enjoy specially created whisky flights to get immersed in the Society’s range of exceptional spirits.

The Maiden Voyage flight is the ideal introduction to the SMWS and the fundamentals of the single cask whiskies, with three drams from three different flavour profiles; ‘Juicy Oak and Vanilla’, ‘Deep Rich and Dried Fruits’ and ‘Lightly Peated’.

As well as offering a range of their world-renowned single cask single malts, the bar will also serve a menu of cocktails created with exceptional whiskies and the Society’s range of Single Cask Spirits.

These include ‘The High Road’, which is made with whisky from the ‘Young and Spritely’ flavour profile mixed with Martini Rosso and Krupnik Honey vodka and the ‘Northcote Spritz’ made with SMWS Grain Whisky, apple and lemon juice, Crème de Poire and Cremant de Bourgogne.

A vibrant food menu will include tapas-style sharing platters, pub classics with a Scottish feel and Sunday brunch.

The menu will be created by James Freeman, chef at The Dining Room at the Society’s Queen Street venue, which was awarded AA’s Restaurant of the Year for 2017.

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society will open its doors for an exclusive event for members only on Thursday 11 October before opening to the public on Friday 12th.