Visit Cyprus bringing a food pop up to Scotland

Scottish cheese lovers can rejoice: London’s sell-out Halloumi pop-up is coming to Edinburgh next month.

Visit Cyprus is launching it from 8 April at Otro Restaurant.

This April, for two weeks only, locals and visitors to Edinburgh can get their hands on a brand-new pure halloumi-based menu, in an exclusive and centrally-located pop-up restaurant.

Back by popular demand, the pop-up is the third of its kind created by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism for Cyprus and has been re-launched to give Scots a taste of the cheesy goodness and to entice people to the island.

Located in Edinburgh’s popular West End, Otro restaurant will serve an exciting new menu from Monday 8 April until Sunday 21 April.

Created especially for the event by head chef, Maciek Szymik, the menu comprises an array of halloumi-inspired lunch and dinner dishes including:

• Grilled new season asparagus – with pea & broad bean salad, grated halloumi (£8.50)

• Coddled egg with smoked halloumi – with wild garlic and mushrooms (£6.50)

• Lamb and halloumi meatballs – with burnt aubergine, pomegranate and mint (£7.00)

• Courgette, chickpea and halloumi fritters – served with basil mayo (£6.50)

• Halloumi waffle BLT – (£6.50)

• Halloumi fries – served with harissa yoghurt & pomegranate (£3.95)

Diners will be able to try each dish individually or opt for the full tasting experience, sampling every item on a sharing platter for two, priced at £38.95 for six dishes.

Otro founder, Matthew Korecki, said: ‘Our team is an eclectic bunch from all over the world, so we’re always keen to introduce new flavours to our menu and take inspiration from different countries. Halloumi fries are one of our most popular sides, so when we had the opportunity to collaborate with the Cyprus Tourist Board to create an entire halloumi menu for the pop-up, we couldn’t wait to get creative!

‘We’ve whipped up a range of unique dishes which showcase this delicious traditional Cypriot cheese, all with a special Otro twist. We can’t wait to share a little slice of sunny Cyprus with our customers in Edinburgh this April.’

Diners will be able to book for lunch or dinner at Otro restaurant from Monday 8 April before it disappears on Sunday 21 April.

To make a booking, visit www.otrorestaurant.co.uk.