Theatre launches its new dining concept menu

A Scottish theatre is shaking up its traditional food offerings with the launch of a new menu.

Glasgow’s Tron Bar & Kitchen has created a new dining concept: Made To Share.

Inspired by the Spanish tapas concept, the menu combines delicious traditional Scottish fare with a modern twist and with their tapas style offering of small plates, which are perfect for combining to share with friends or enjoying solo.

It offers small plates, with dishes including Ayrshire chicken croquettes, beer battered haddock, slow braised beef shoulder & haggis Wellington, Highland lamb shank and pan-fried North Atlantic king prawns.

There are also vegan and vegetarian options, such as curried cauliflower cheese, wWarm root veg & mixed grain salad, spiced red lentil potato cakes and vegetarian haggis fritters.

Sharing boards are also available, with the charcuterie slate (£7 per person – with award-winning venison & green pepper salami, venison

bresaola, freshly-baked bread, Arran cheddar, house fig & pear chutney) or the vegetarian slate (£6 per person, including Spiced lentil potato cakes, marinated roast root vegetables, chargrilled spiced cauliflower, humus, freshly -baked bread, spinach pesto).

Sides and snacks are also available in Made To Share, along with a dessert menu featuring chocolate brownie, toffee apple, cinnamon and walnut-crusted carrot cake, and a white chocolate, vanilla and lime cheesecake.

The Tron Theatre has also introduced the Backstage Pass – giving diners access to substantial discounts on their drinks and the new menu.

The Tron Bar & Kitchen can be found at 63 Trongate, Glasgow. Click HERE for more details.