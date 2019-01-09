The best dishes of the year on the one menu

Get your glands salivating – it’s time to recap the best dishes featured at Six by Nico restaurants in the year gone past.

In his latest offering Chef Nico Simeone is inviting the public to vote on the six dishes they enjoyed most in 2018 to create a six- course tasting menu that will include the top picks of the year – all voted for by the restaurant brands hungry customers.

Six By Nico have served up some memorable dishes over the past 12 months with influences coming from across the globe at their restaurants in Glasgow and Edinburgh. With the launch of ‘Best of 2018’ it’s now time to dive back into some of their most memorable, most enjoyable and most popular dishes creating the New Years first theme served up from Tuesday 22nd January – Sunday 3rd March 2019 at the two city sites.

Over the next 10 days, Six By Nico will be running polls across their social media channels which will give guests the opportunity to select their highlights from the years previous menu concepts and themes.

Voting is now open and guests will choose from Chips & Cheese (The Chippie: Edinburgh) v Arancini Tricolore (Sicily) for course one; Lamb Belly (Middle East) v Buffalo Chicken (New York) for the second course; Pappardelle Ragu (Sicily) v Scampi (The Chippie: Edinburgh) for course three; Cod Fish Supper (The Chippie: Edinburgh) v Sea Bream (Vietnamese Street Food) as their options for course four; Duck Duck Goose (Childhood 2.0) v Pork Cheek Barbacoa (Mexico) for the fifth and finally Big Apple (New York) v Limone Siciliano (Sicily) for the final sixth course.

Chef Nico said: ‘A public vote has been launched that will see our loyal customers revisit some of their favourite dishes at Six by Nico. We are always seeking to evolve and improve the dining experience and our guests’ feedback plays a major role in helping us do just that.

‘Therefore, we thought it was only right that we left our first menu concept of 2019 in the hands of those who dine frequently with us”

‘Diners can book a table now for ‘Best of 2018’. Open from midday, Tuesday through to Sunday on Hanover Street in Edinburgh and in Finnieston in Glasgow each six-course menu will be available from noon to night.’

The menu is priced at £28 per person with the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine and specialist drinks pairing for an additional £25 at each restaurant. As ever, there is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as snack sides.

Nico added: ‘It is fascinating to uncover what food memories stay with guests after they visit our restaurants and with this theme kicking off 2019’s concepts we are able to serve up something special for those who love us most.’

Voting is now open on their Instagram pages @sixbynico and on their Facebook account.

Visit www.sixbynico.co.uk for more details. ‘Best of 2018’ will run from Tuesday 22 January until Sunday 3 March.